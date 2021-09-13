There is potential in this Arsenal side and they will recover, states Arsene Wenger
Today at 8:18 PM
Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger believes that there is scope for the Gunners to reverse their misfortunes after their abysmal start to the season. Arteta's side lost the opening three league games of their campaign without scoring a goal but finally won in the league as they beat Norwich 1-0.
Arsenal have struggled to establish any sort of consistency in the domestic league this season despite investing a record €145 million over new signings in the summer. The English club in their opening three leagues suffered three losses while conceding nine goals and scoring none. It is the first time in the club's 134-year history that they have lost their opening three league games without scoring a single goal but things turned a corner after a 1-0 win over Norwich courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal.
Questions have been asked throughout the opening weeks of the campaign as to how long Arteta will remain in charge of the Gunners. The Spaniard found the process tough at times with detractors and fans alike after a rough start to the season at the Emirates Stadium. It was reported that Arteta has a few weeks to shift the tide of the club's performances on the pitch and the Spaniard will hope that the Norwich win is a springboard for bigger and better things to come.
But former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that there is potential in Arteta's side and that they shouldn't be dismissed this early into the season.
"I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City. Of course, you go to Man City and you can say it’s predictable that you could drop points,” Wenger told beIN Sports.
"The bad result we made was in the first game against Brentford. After that it puts you straight away on the back foot. I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back."
