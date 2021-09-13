There is potential in this Arsenal side and they will recover, states Arsene Wenger

Questions have been asked throughout the opening weeks of the campaign as to how long Arteta will remain in charge of the Gunners. The Spaniard found the process tough at times with detractors and fans alike after a rough start to the season at the Emirates Stadium. It was reported that Arteta has a few weeks to shift the tide of the club's performances on the pitch and the Spaniard will hope that the Norwich win is a springboard for bigger and better things to come.