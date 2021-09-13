Reports | Paul Pogba to sign a contract extension with Manchester United
Today at 4:36 PM
According to the Athletic's David Ornstein, Paul Pogba is leaning towards signing a new contract extension with Manchester United. The World-Cup winner can speak to clubs outside England from January as he has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and has been linked to several clubs.
Recent events have had a positive profound impact on Paul Pogba and there is now a feeling within the club that the Frenchman renewing will become a realistic possibility. Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that Pogba is genuinely considering signing a contract extension with the club he rejoined back in 2016. It is understood that Saturday's performance and result played a huge role in changing the French midfielder’s mind.
The change in atmosphere around the club was brought on by United after they signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The report also indicated that individual and team performances along with how the new signings are faring with the team and the long-term vision of the English club which was conveyed to him are some of the key factors affecting his decision.
However, financial offers from other teams will also be factored in by the French international and his entourage before making a final decision. Ornstein further reported that the 28-year-old will make up his mind before January although United are said to be realistic on the situation. The club have already started making contingency plans in case the French midfielder leaves the club at the end of his deal.
