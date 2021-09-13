Reports | Paul Pogba to sign a contract extension with Manchester United

The change in atmosphere around the club was brought on by United after they signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The report also indicated that individual and team performances along with how the new signings are faring with the team and the long-term vision of the English club which was conveyed to him are some of the key factors affecting his decision.