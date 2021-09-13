Reports | Bayern Munich considering potential January move for Chelsea’s Timo Werner

The report has further indicated that Julian Nagelsmann is a big fan of Werner having coached the 25-year-old during his four year spell at RB Leipzig. Not only that, Werner’s proven history in Germany, where he netted 91 goals in 221 league appearances, could see him slot seamlessly into Bayern’s plans. However, nothing, despite Werner's lack of game-time, has indicated that Thomas Tuchel wants to give up on the forward with conflicting reports indicating that the German boss wants to try Lukaku and Werner together.