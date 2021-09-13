Reports | Bayern Munich considering potential January move for Chelsea’s Timo Werner
Today at 9:40 PM
According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are working out a possible move for Timo Werner in January with the Bundesliga giants looking at Werner as cover for Robert Lewandowski. The German striker has struggled since his move to Chelsea last summer with just 12 goals in 56 appearances.
A lot was expected from Timo Werner following his move to Chelsea last summer as the Blues completely reinvented their squad with a plethora of new signings. However, while both Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech walked in with big expectations, Werner’s move from RB Leipzig had many fans overjoyed especially after his performances in Germany. But the German’s debut season didn’t go exactly according to plan with him scoring just 12 goals for the club.
That is despite Chelsea winning the Champions League and so far things haven’t changed with the forward struggling to get game-time following Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan. It has seen reports indicate that the Blues were open to a summer move for Werner but nothing materialized although Football Insider has reported that a January move might be on the cards. The German has attracted attention from Bayern Munich, who are looking to sign cover for Robert Lewandowski, and believe Werner is their man.
The report has further indicated that Julian Nagelsmann is a big fan of Werner having coached the 25-year-old during his four year spell at RB Leipzig. Not only that, Werner’s proven history in Germany, where he netted 91 goals in 221 league appearances, could see him slot seamlessly into Bayern’s plans. However, nothing, despite Werner's lack of game-time, has indicated that Thomas Tuchel wants to give up on the forward with conflicting reports indicating that the German boss wants to try Lukaku and Werner together.
