Priority is to return to Champions League as we must always be there, asserts Paolo Scaroni

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has revealed that while winning the Scudetto would be a plus, the club’s aim is to make their return to the Champions League with consistent top-four berths. The Rossoneri finished in the top four in the 2020/21 season for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

AC Milan’s downfall after winning the 2010/11 Scudetto shocked fans and critics alike, with the Rossoneri dropping off at an incredible pace. While they did finish second and third in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons respectively, the club struggled to break into the top four after that. This included a 10th place finish in the 2014/15 season as well as being ousted from Europe by UEFA for overspending.

But things changed last season, where Stefano Pioli lead the club to a second place finish although the Rossoneri were on a title bound path for large parts of the term. However, Paolo Scaroni has revealed that while winning a Scudetto would be a welcome plus, AC Milan’s goal is to finish consistently in the top four. The AC Milan president further added that they hope for a title but it’s not always that easy.

“The priority is to return to the Champions League, Milan must always be there. If we manage to do better we will be happy. The goal. it's at least fourth place, and if we finish first I'll be very happy. I always hope to win championships, but it's not easy, there are many unknowns,” Scaroni told Sky Sports Italia.

Stefano Pioli’s success has stunned many with the former Inter Milan boss merging an elegant blend of youth and experience with great success at the San Siro. It has impressed quite a few critics and fans especially the club’s recent buys and Paolo Scaroni praised the AC Milan boss for building an “aggressive and fun team”.

"Pioli created a perfect mix with the young players, building a real, aggressive and fun team. The coach has never been in the balance, ours is a long-term project from day one. The advantage that he has remained will be seen in the long run, the ability to be a team on the pitch is the result of the coach. It takes time, especially with young players, and Milan are showing it,” Scaroni added.

However, for all their recent transfer success Milan have struggled at keeping key players with them losing Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu, Suso and a few others along the way. That has many concerned that Franck Kessie could leave but Scaroni admitted that he’s operating with “a cautious optimism” when it comes to the midfielder.

"I maintain a cautious optimism - he concludes - I have great faith in Maldini and Massara who are negotiating with him,” he further mentioned.