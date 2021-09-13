Paulo Dybala is key player for us and that is recognized by everyone, reveals Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional return to Manchester United after spending three years with Juventus , scoring over 100 goals during his stay with the Bianconeri. Not only that, Ronaldo was the main man for the club and led them to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, and one Supercoppa Italiana but Chiellini believes that Dybala is ready to fill the void left behind following the 36-year-old's move to Old Trafford.

The Argentina international is hallmarked to step up and re-take his mantle as the club's talisman, something he held before Ronaldo signed for them. The Argentine joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 and has since gone on to make 256 appearances while scoring 101 goals and 42 assists across all competitions. The 27-year-old has yet to sign an extension to his current contract which is set to expire next summer but the two parties are reportedly in talks over an extension.

But despite that, Chiellini revealed that Dybala is a key player for the team and can be the talismanic presence that could propel them to new heights.

"When you have a world-class player like Cristiano, you cannot help but use the team to play for him. We must be grateful to Cristiano for all he did during these years at Juventus, but we carry on. This will be Paulo Dybala’s team. Over the last couple of years, he lowered his average goals because of Cristiano’s presence, but he is a key player for this team and that is recognised by everyone,” Chiellini told DAZN.