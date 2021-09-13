Erling Haaland will go to the club that offers the highest salary, asserts Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg after a set of impressive displays including a hattrick in his debut in the Champions League that lit up European football . The Norwegian international has made 65 appearances for the German club while scoring 65 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions. The 21-year-old was instrumental for the Bundesliga side in the previous season as he led them to DFB-Pokal glory by scoring two goals against RB Leipzig in the finals.

The teenager's prolific scoring form has brought him into the spotlight as clubs across Europe including Real Madrid , Manchester United , Manchester City , Juventus , etc are all said to be keen on signing the attacker next summer. The reported interest from the major European clubs to pull the trigger on the deal next summer is the result of an alleged release clause that is set to activate for the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.

Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has conceded that the German club would not be in the running for the 21-year-old as the price for him is too high.

"I know Aki (Hans-Joachim Watzke) and I know he is a man of his word. He said they were not going to sell him and they didn't. It will be very difficult, though, to retain him in the Bundesliga beyond 2022, at which point I understand that a termination clause enters into force. He does not stop scoring and clubs are already lining up to convince him and his agent,” told Rummenigge to AS.