Didn’t think it was possible for Lionel Messi to sign for us, reveals Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 8:36 PM
Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that he didn’t think it was possible for the club to sign Lionel Messi this summer. The Argentine also added that he has admired Messi for a long time and believes that the club can now achieve their goals having signed the legendary star.
Few expected Lionel Messi to actually leave Barcelona this summer, but circumstances meant that the Argentine’s two decade spell at the Camp Nou was over. However, while reports linked him to a catalogue of Europe’s biggest sides including Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG amongst others. But it was the Parisians that eventually won the race with reports indicating that Neymar, Mauricio Pochettino and a few others all played key roles.
It was a stunning coup with Messi joining Mbappe and Neymar at the club, forming arguably one of Europe’s most potent forward lines. However, Pochettino has confessed that he didn’t believe it was actually possible for PSG to sign Messi, and it took time for him to actually process the move. The Argentine also added that he believes the Argentine is a legend of the game but has still adapted “very quickly” since his move.
"I may not be the most appropriate person to describe him. There are many more people who have a wider vocabulary to describe him closer to the reality Leo deserves. He will always be considered among the best in the world. Since he arrived, he has really adapted very quickly and he's been training very well, trying to achieve his highest level as soon as possible to compete at his best,” Pochettino told UEFA’s website.
"I didn't think it was possible [that he would sign for us], and when an opportunity appears and everything goes so fast, you can't immediately process it. However, there's that connection: we both are Argentinian, we both support Newell's [Old Boys], we both come from Rosario.
“I have also admired him for a long time when facing him as an opponent, so having him now training with us is really nice. We hope that, together, we will be able to achieve what the club desires,” he added.
