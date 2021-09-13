Chelsea will be very difficult to stop, proclaims Gary Neville
Today at 2:07 PM
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has proclaimed that Chelsea has all the good qualities necessary to win the Premier League and it will prove to be difficult to stop them. The London club currently sits second on the league table with them unbeaten after their opening four league games.
Chelsea finished game week four joint top at second place in the Premier League table after securing three victories and one draw in the four games they have played in the league this campaign. The London side opened the season as well as they could with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge after which they travelled to the Emirates Stadium and beat Arsenal to achieve derby day superiority once again.
They underwent a difficult trip away to Anfield in the third match of the league after Reece James was on the receiving end of a red card but they firmly held on to grind out a 1-1 draw with the Merseyside club. Following the international break, Chelsea hosted Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge for the fourth game of the season and soundly beat them 3-0. In light of their impressive start, Gary Neville has talked up the qualities of the European Champions by remarking about their all-round qualities.
“We always tend to look back and say there was more tackling in the 80s and 90s, it was more real, standing on the terraces. But what I've seen in the first four weeks of this season, takes some beating in terms of quality. There is a feeling about Chelsea. They keep clean sheets, their striker is guaranteed to score, there's a good midfield. They will be very difficult to stop,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.
“The talk will be all about Manchester. Pep Guardiola, Ronaldo, but everyone knows Chelsea are serious. I watched them at Anfield and it was a real performance. It's a brilliant Premier League. I'm looking forward to see what happens in the next few months. We just have to let it develop."
