2021 Durand Cup | Hyderabad FC thrash Assam Rifles 5-0 in opening tie

Delighted after the resounding victory, Hyderabad FC Coach Shameel Chembakath said after full-time, “I am delighted with the result and the shift our boys put in today. The Durand Cup is one of the oldest football tournaments in the world so obviously we were motivated to do our very best in our first appearance and we did that. Our next game is against the defending champions Gokulam Kerala. Taking that into consideration, this result was necessary for us.