2021 Durand Cup | Bengaluru FC announce 22-member squad, no foreigners included

Bengaluru FC, on Sunday, announced their 22-man squad for the 2021 Durand Cup, which is underway in Kolkata. The 130th Edition of the tournament marks the Blues’ third appearance in the competition, with Bengaluru having made it to the semifinals once, losing out to Salgaocar on penalties in their debut campaign in 2014. The club’s most recent appearance came in the 2019 edition, where they finished second in their group. Naushad Moosa, assistant to Blues Head Coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, will step into the role of coach for the tournament, with Rajan Mani - who serves as an assistant coach for the BFC Reserves - donning the same role for the Durand Cup.