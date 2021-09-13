2021-22 ISL | Schedule announced till round 11, Kolkata Derby on November 27

The schedule for the 2021-22 Indian Super League season has been announced till round 11, which runs till January 9, 2022. As announced earlier, the season will kick-start with the ATK-Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters FC clash on November 19, while the Kolkata Derby will be played on November 27.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Bringing back four months of power-packed live Indian football action to the millennials, the season once again returns to Goa’s three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting this 19th November. The first installment of the schedule announced today runs until January 9, 2022.

The league, this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday double-headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season’s finalist ATK Mohun Bagan will square-off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign. SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the most high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.

The first installment of India’s premier derby SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on November 27.

The remainder of the Hero ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021.

The Schedule: