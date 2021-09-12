You cannot do transfer business just to be in circus, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:30 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has proclaimed that tying up key players for the long term is better than just signing players just for the sake of it. The Reds only signed Ibrahim Konate for a fee of around £36 million to conclude their transfer business but they did hand out a few new contracts.
Liverpool concluded their only deal for the summer when they bought Ibrahim Konate from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £36million with the English side signing the centre back as depth after their defensive misfortunes last season. But the amount that the Merseyside club invested in the centre back is a sum was completely gazumped by their rivals such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and even Arsenal, all of whom spent heavily over the summer for incomings.
Liverpool although did manage to tie down several of their key players to new deals, with Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson among those to have extended their deals at Anfield. However, Jurgen Klopp, who has led the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory during his time in charge, has no concerns regarding his approach to transfer signings.
"I signed up for doing things this way and in that time we've been quite successful. We thought it made sense that we sign up our squad that we have. That is not as spectacular as all the rest around. I cannot change that because you cannot do transfer business just to be in a circus. Other teams signed players fine, now we will play them and see what we can do,” Klopp told The Guardian.
