Learned lot in difficult moments and its been best week of my career, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 4:22 PM
Mikel Arteta admitted that this was the best week of his managerial career following Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Norwich courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal. Arsenal had lost their opening three league games without scoring a single goal before their victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal’s tumultuous start to the new campaign put the spotlight on their squad which had been decimated in the early weeks of the season thanks to several injuries and a Covid 19 outbreak. That was only added to the fact that the London club lost their three league games while conceding nine goals and not scoring even once until a win over Norwich Ciy yesterday. The Gunners boss was able to lead the team out of their bleak start via a 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta came into the game with mounting pressure to improve the English club's misfortunes and the tension eased up inside the Emirates Stadium in the 66th minute as Aubameyang scored after the ball fell kindly to him in front of an empty goal. It saw the Arsenal boss admit that things have not been easy over the last few weeks but revealed that it was the best week of his managerial career due to the trust and efforts of the fans and colleagues that supported him.
"For me, it's been the best week or 10 days of my career in this industry. I am not saying they were the easiest, but I got to the game today with a real emotion inside because you learn a lot in difficult moments, who you are with,” Arteta told Sky Sports.
“In difficult moments when you see the people and the level of organisation and the fans we have. From the top of the club to everybody that works with us as a team, I cannot be any prouder for what we've done,” he added.
