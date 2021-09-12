Learned lot in difficult moments and its been best week of my career, admits Mikel Arteta

Arteta came into the game with mounting pressure to improve the English club's misfortunes and the tension eased up inside the Emirates Stadium in the 66th minute as Aubameyang scored after the ball fell kindly to him in front of an empty goal. It saw the Arsenal boss admit that things have not been easy over the last few weeks but revealed that it was the best week of his managerial career due to the trust and efforts of the fans and colleagues that supported him.