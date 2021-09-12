ISL 2021 | SC East Bengal rope in Slovenian Amir Dervišević for upcoming season

Today at 4:49 PM
Ahead of the ISL season, SC East Bengal made another high-profile foreign signing, as they brought in Slovenian Amir Dervišević to the squad. Prior to this, the team had changed their head coach for the season as well, in the form of Manolo Diaz.
In another major signing before the start of the tournament, SC East Bengal have signed Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević, the club announced on Saturday. On the other hand, the club also appointed Real Madrid Castilla boss Manolo Diaz as the new head coach for the team. Dervišević, 29, joins the team from 15-time Slovenian Premier League winners NK Maribor, with the latter spending eight years there.
“I am very happy to have signed with SC East Bengal,” Dervišević was quoted as saying. “It’s a new challenge for me and I hope to have a very good season with my new teammates and all the technical staff. My primary target is to fight to win every match with this club so rich in history, because I know this team has a winning mentality and so does our new coach.
“I have heard about the derby in this part of the world. It is massive and one that I am looking forward to. I have been part of the biggest derby in Slovenia for so many years. I know the sentiment and what it means to the fans,” he added.
Dervišević was born in Ljublijana and played all his professional career for Maribor. He is recognised as a playmaker who could come up with some great strikes, is a good passer, and helps the team defensively as well, being a set-piece specialist.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.