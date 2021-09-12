Have feeling that Barcelona have inferiority complex regarding Real Madrid, proclaims Javier Tebas
Today at 6:05 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Barcelona as he believes the Camp Nou side have an inferiority complex when it comes to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. The Spaniard also added that Barcelona were in favour of the CVC deal until they heard that the Los Blancos had said no.
Ever since the Super League was created, La Liga president Javier Tebas has been in a battle with both Barcelona and Real Madrid especially since the two clubs haven’t left the breakaway league yet. Things have not escalated beyond a verbal battle between the two clubs and Tebas so far although both the clubs rejected CVC Capital Partners’ €2.7 billion investment deal, which has been used by many La Liga sides as a way to balance their books in this tough period.
But while the vote to ratify the deal has since gone through, the war of words continues to rage on with Tebas taking the latest strike against both sides. In an interview, the La Liga president hit out at Barcelona and revealed that he believes they have a “psychological kidnapping” or an “inferiority complex” when it comes to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. Tebas also added that president Joan Laporta has been out of the football business for a while and thus isn’t really sure on how to run a club.
"I have the feeling that at Barca there's a 'psychological kidnapping' regarding Florentino, like an inferiority complex. Florentino is a very intelligent guy and Jose Angel Sanchez, his director general, is the most empathetic man in European football," Tebas said, reported ESPN.
“All that glamour and know-how, up against someone [Barca president Joan Laporta] who's been outside the world of football for more than 10 years. Barca were in favour of the CVC deal right until Real Madrid said no... In the last 72 hours everything changed. I think it was very much connected to the Super League and the strategy that Real Madrid are following."
