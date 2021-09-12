Both Arsenal and Barcelona are interesting options but I would choose Spain, admits Marc Overmars
Today at 5:00 PM
Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has admitted that while both Arsenal and Barcelona are interesting options for him, he would prefer a move to Spain. The former Netherlands international, who spent time at both clubs, has been linked with moves to England, Spain and Germany as his next move.
Few sporting directors have done as well as Marc Overmars has since he signed for Ajax with the Dutch international’s move in 2012 going swimmingly for both parties. Since then, the Dutch giants have thrived both on the domestic and European stage, reaching the Champions League semi-final a few years ago as well. Not only that, Ajax have won four league titles since Overmars was appointed but the bigger success has been the players.
Under the 48-year-old’s tenure the club signed the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Kasper Dolberg, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Antony and Davinson Sanchez while also nurturing players like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek within their academy. It’s been a successful nine odd years for the Dutchman but rumours have linked him with moves to both Barcelona and Arsenal, although Overmars has admitted that the move to Spain would be his preference.
"At a certain point the thing is simple: either I continue and stay here at Ajax or we go abroad again as a family. I have let that train pass six times. Both [Arsenal and Barcelona] are interesting [options], but I think my family would choose Spain. We were very comfortable there and I think that I would choose Barcelona," Overmars said, reported Marca.
