Reports | Barcelona to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig
Today at 7:14 PM
Barcelona will look to make another offer for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo in January, after the Spanish club failed to land the forward in the summer. According to ESPN, the La Liga side will have €70m to spend in the winter transfer window after making big adjustments to their finances.
It is understood that the Catalan side have made Olmo, a top priority signing in January, and believes that an offer of €70 million could convince the German club to let go of their prized asset. The Spanish international, who came through at Barcelona's youth academy, had left for Dinamo Zagreb in 2014. RB Leipzig signed the forward for a reported fee of €25 million in January 2020 on a four-year contract.
Olmo arrived in Barcelona's La Masia academy aged nine when he moved from their neighbours RCD Espanyol. The attacker then completed a surprise transfer to Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb while he was 16 in search of consistent game time. The Spaniard then joined RB Leipzig as the German club beat out several clubs to seal his signature. The Spanish attacker has made 61 appearances for the Bundesliga side so far while scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.
The 23-year-old is keen to return to Camp Nou and confirmed the Blaugrana's last-ditch attempt to sign him before the transfer window closed two weeks ago. Barcelona had to let go of their high-profile players with the most notable departures being that of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi. According to reports from ESPN, the Spanish side have made big cutbacks to comply with La Liga's financial rules. It is understood the Catalan club have secured additional funds to strengthen the squad and bringing back the Spanish international to his boyhood club is at the top of their wishlist.
