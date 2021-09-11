Reports | Barcelona to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig

The 23-year-old is keen to return to Camp Nou and confirmed the Blaugrana's last-ditch attempt to sign him before the transfer window closed two weeks ago. Barcelona had to let go of their high-profile players with the most notable departures being that of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi. According to reports from ESPN, the Spanish side have made big cutbacks to comply with La Liga's financial rules. It is understood the Catalan club have secured additional funds to strengthen the squad and bringing back the Spanish international to his boyhood club is at the top of their wishlist.