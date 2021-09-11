Reports | 2021-22 ISL likely to begin on November 19, with ATK-Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters clash

Today at 11:02 AM
As per reports, the 2021-22 Indian Super League is set to begin on November 19, while the first match is likely to be played between ATK-Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. FSDL, the organisers of the tournament, is likely to announce the full list of fixtures in the upcoming week.
The Indian Super League is around the corner and the teams are in a race against time to prepare their best possible XI before the annual event gets underway. Mumbai City FC claimed the ISL title and the League Winners Shield last season, having defeated ATK-Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Goa.
With the pandemic threat still looming over, the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League would be held in Goa entirely, like last season. Three stadiums - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bambolin Stadium, and the Tilak Maidan - hosted the matches last season, with the entire league played inside a bio-bubble.
“Like last season, ISL 2021-22 will begin with an ATK Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters match. FSDL is likely to announce the complete schedule of the league early next week,” as reported by Khel Now.
