ISL 2021-22 | Northeast United FC rope in former La Liga star Hernan Santana

Northeast United FC have roped in Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. The playmaker made his entry to the ISL last season itself, when he was loaned to Mumbai City FC, with him playing 19 matches as the islanders claimed the league title.
Northeast United FC miraculously finished at the third position in the ISL last season, qualifying for the play-offs after they were struggling midway through the season. The turnaround started after the management parted ways with Gerard Nus and appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach.
As things stand, the I-League winning coach is set to continue his stint for the upcoming season as well. With about a month left for the 2021-22 ISL to begin, the ‘Highlanders’ have roped in Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana to bolster their squad. The footballer made his debut in the league for Mumbai City FC last season, when he was loaned from Spanish side Sporting Gijon. Having made 19 appearances for the ‘islanders,’ the footballer guided the side to their first-ever ISL title.
“New challenge ahead! Very happy to announce my arrival at NorthEast United FC. Looking forward to starting this new chapter in my career and getting back to the league action. Here we go!” read an official Tweet from the club.
Having played his youth career at Las Palmas, Santana made his senior debut for their reserve side in 2010 and then for the main team, the following. It was during his stay at the club that he played in La Liga and even scored in an away match to Real Madrid. After a two-year stint with Sporting Gijon, starting from 2018, the Spaniard decided to try his luck on Indian shores.
This is the Highlanders’ sixth signing of the season, having already roped in Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Laldanmawia Ralte, Sehnaj Singh, Tondonba Singh earlier on.
