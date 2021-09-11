ISL 2021-22 | Northeast United FC rope in former La Liga star Hernan Santana

As things stand, the I-League winning coach is set to continue his stint for the upcoming season as well. With about a month left for the 2021-22 ISL to begin, the ‘Highlanders’ have roped in Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana to bolster their squad. The footballer made his debut in the league for Mumbai City FC last season, when he was loaned from Spanish side Sporting Gijon. Having made 19 appearances for the ‘islanders,’ the footballer guided the side to their first-ever ISL title.