ISL 2021-22 | Hyderabad FC sign young Abhinav Mulagada ahead of new season

The youngster who becomes the first Hyderabad-based player to sign on professional terms with HFC started off with Senrab FC (London) as a kid in 2014 and was involved in Sunday league football at a young age. He spent time at the Leyton Orient academy in London, before spending six months at the Chelsea Academy U15s at the Cobham Training ground under Yves Ma-Kalambay in 2016 and 2017.