If there's no progress then questions will be asked of Mikel Arteta, asserts Mikael Silvestre

Arsenal have struggled to implement any sort of consistency in the Premier League despite investing a record €145 million for new signings over the summer. The London outfit have only played four games so far and their squad had been decimated in the early weeks of the season due to injuries and a Covid 19 outbreak. But the club have also lost all three of their league games while conceding nine goals and scoring none, although they beat West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the Carabao Cup.