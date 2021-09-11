If there's no progress then questions will be asked of Mikel Arteta, asserts Mikael Silvestre
Mikael Silvestre has revealed that he would like to see Mikel Arteta be given more time to improve his former side but has admitted that big decisions might be made at some stage. Rumours continue to mount over the job security of the Spaniard after Arsenal's poor start to the season.
Arsenal have struggled to implement any sort of consistency in the Premier League despite investing a record €145 million for new signings over the summer. The London outfit have only played four games so far and their squad had been decimated in the early weeks of the season due to injuries and a Covid 19 outbreak. But the club have also lost all three of their league games while conceding nine goals and scoring none, although they beat West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the Carabao Cup.
It is the first time in the club's 134-year history that they have lost their opening three league games without scoring a single goal and speculation continues to persist over how long Arteta will remain in charge of the North London side after their terrible start. The presence of former Inter boss Antonio Conte and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane continues to pile on the pressure on the Spaniard who will have to drastically improve his side's performances and results to guarantee his future with the Gunners.
It has seen former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre go on record to state that Arteta should be given time to put his imprint on the club but concedes that big decisions will have to be made if there are no improvements in the next few weeks.
"Everyone was wishing for Arsene [Wenger] to leave, but the question is do you give more time for Arteta to put this club together? We have to realise that the team and the squad wasn't 100 percent ready, there were injuries, Covid issues for the start of the season. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed quickly,” told Silvestre to Goal.
"I am always in favour of giving the manager more time. After the derby, then it will be time to assess if there was any progression. Forget the results, there should be some progress on the pitch if everyone is fit and ready in the starting XI. If there is no progress, then the question will be asked," he added.
