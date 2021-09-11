2021-22 ISL likely to introduce 9:30 pm weekends kick-offs in the upcoming season

As per the latest reports of the PTI, FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited), the organisers of the ISL, is likely to introduce 9:30 pm kick-off timing for its weekend double-headers for the upcoming season. The league follows a 7:30 pm start in the evening for weekdays, while, for double-header weekends, the first game used to start at 5:30 pm, which can be moved to the 9:30 pm slot.