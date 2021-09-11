2021-22 ISL likely to introduce 9:30 pm weekends kick-offs in the upcoming season

Today at 3:36 PM
The Indian Super League is likely to introduce 9:30 pm kick-off timing for its weekend double-headers for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The league follows a 7:30 pm start in the evening for weekdays, while for double-header weekends, the first game used to start at 5:30.
The 2021-22 Indian Super League is set to start on November 19, as per reports, with the match between ATK-Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC – the possible curtain-raiser. Like the last season, the league would be entirely staged in Goa, inside a bio-bubble, with the pandemic threat in the country yet to fade out.
“The league had informed clubs on the possible change to the weekend double-header start. From players point of view, the 9:30 pm will be a much-welcomed decision as it will bring respite from the sweltering humidity," as reported by PTI.
