Struggle to understand why you would make the world's best right-back a midfielder, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:47 PM
In light of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s positional switch, Jurgen Klopp is bemused as to why England boss Gareth Southgate moved him and is shocked that the right-back was put in midfield. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the best full-backs in football and is a key part of Klopp’s side.
With the international break running riot while club football takes a break, it has seen a lot of drama ensue after Trent Alexander-Arnold was moved into midfield by Gareth Southgate. The England boss decided to experiment during the recent break and pushed the right-back into an unfamiliar position, where he naturally struggled to thrive in. The move only lasted until half-time before Reece James and Alexander-Arnold swapped spots but the switch shocked many.
However, while the 22-year-old has since revealed that he has found the switch tough, the change has stunned Liverpool fans who believe that Alexander-Arnold is best placed as a right-back. Jurgen Klopp is amongst the many as he admitted, in an interview, that he was bemused as to why Gareth Southgate made the switch. The England boss also added that it is impossible for the 22-year-old to be more influential than he is right now, as a full-back.
"If you watch our games, Trent's position already changed when possible. No need to make him a midfielder now. A shame we talk about this in 2021, good players play everywhere - Trent plays right-wing, everywhere. He can play midfield. More a six than eight," Klopp said, reported Goal.
"But why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I struggle to understand how you can think that. Some people think he could be more influential in midfield. How is it possible to be more influential than Trent Alexander-Arnold? We use him as good as we can."
