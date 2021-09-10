Reports | Kingley Coman to turn down Bayern Munich’s contract offer for Premier League move
Today at 5:50 PM
According to Le10Sport, Kingsley Coman is set to turn down Bayern Munich’s offer of a new contract, with the forward reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League. The 25-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Bayern but has been linked with moves to both Manchester City and Liverpool.
Ever since his move to Bayern Munich, Kingsley Coman has struggled to thrive in Germany although the Frenchman’s performances have been far from mediocre. Instead, the 25-year-old has won numerous trophies since he signed for the Bavarians on loan in 2015, making well over 200 appearances for the club. Not only that, Coman has netted 41 goals and 50 assists along the way a tally that includes the 23 goal contributions he managed last season.
However, with two years left on his contract, reports have indicated that Bayern are keen on keeping the 25-year-old at the club longer and plan on offering him an extension. But Le10Sport has reported that Coman has no intension of signing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants as he is keen on leaving the club. The report revealed that the forward wants to play in the Premier League and believes that his best chance to do that is now.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City in the past with even Everton reportedly in the race. However, Le10Sport further reported that both City and Liverpool are his top suitors with Bayern Munich keen on getting a fee for former Juventus star and thus don’t plan on losing him for free.
