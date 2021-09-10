In long run, Karim Adeyemi is player for English football, claims Manfred Schwabl

Adeyemi has continued that form this season with six goals in as many league appearances alongside one in the Champions League and that earned him his first call-up for Germany. The forward earned his first cap during the recent international break and scored on his debut which has only intensified the spotlight on him. But in light of interest from both Germany and England, Manfred Schwabl believes that the move to England is what Adeyemi is destined for, even if there is a move to Germany in the middle.