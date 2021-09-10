In long run, Karim Adeyemi is player for English football, claims Manfred Schwabl
Today at 10:18 PM
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching president Manfred Schwabl believes that Karim Adeyemi has the grit and potential to thrive in English football, and that the forward is heading in the right direction. The 19-year-old is considered to be a highly rated starlet and has netted 17 goals for RB Salzburg.
Ever since Erling Haaland left RB Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund, the focus of the world has been on the Austrian club with many wondering how does one replace Haaland. But Salzburg have done just that with young Karim Adeyemi, who signed for them in 2018 from Spielvereinigung Unterhaching (SpVgg Unterhaching). A loan spell followed but ever since 2019, the forward has been playing regularly. However, he really only came into the spotlight last season after ending the term with 16 goal contributions in 29 league appearances.
Adeyemi has continued that form this season with six goals in as many league appearances alongside one in the Champions League and that earned him his first call-up for Germany. The forward earned his first cap during the recent international break and scored on his debut which has only intensified the spotlight on him. But in light of interest from both Germany and England, Manfred Schwabl believes that the move to England is what Adeyemi is destined for, even if there is a move to Germany in the middle.
"German football would be well advised to bring him back. (But) if he came back to Germany, it would only be an intermediate step. In the long run, he’s a player for England. He is quick and ready for duels. You have already seen that against Armenia [in the World Cup qualifiers]. He’ll score goals. In the long run, England will be his home,” Schwabl told Sport1.
- Karim Adeyemi
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Austrian Bundesliga
- Rb Salzburg
- Borussia Dortmund
- Liverpool Fc
