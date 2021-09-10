Don't know what I have to do for people to respect me, admits Neymar
Today at 4:38 PM
Neymar could become Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer in the near future but feels like he doesn't get the respect his displays deserve. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar became his country's top scorer in World Cup qualifying when he scored in the 2-0 win over Peru on Thursday.
Despite all his struggles with injuries and other issues, Neymar has still earned 113 caps for Brazil, scoring 69 goals and 49 assists across all competitions in the process. Not only that, the Brazilian has helped his nation claim the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 as well as securing gold in the Summer Olympics of 2016. Furthermore, the 29-year-old is also his country's second all time top scorer in official matches with 69 goals as he etches closer to matching nationwide icon Pele, who scored 77 goals, to round up his national career.
He also played a key part in Brazil's recent win with an assist for the opening goal before scoring the game's second to seal the victory. But despite all his records and achievements with Brazil, Neymar does not feel like he gets the respect he deserves nor does he not know what he needs to do to earn it. The Brazilian has demanded that he get the respect he deserves from his fellow countrymen after breaking a national team record against Peru in Recife on Thursday.
"Obviously, the team is the most important. I'm very happy to be the top scorer in the qualifiers, the most assists for the national team and soon, if all goes well, it will be an honour to pass Pele as the all-time top scorer. I don't know anymore what I have to do for people to respect me, Neymar told TV Globo.
“This is normal, it's been a long time. Reporters, commentators, others too. Sometimes I don't even like to talk in interviews anymore, but at an important moment I come to show up. I leave it to the guys to think a little bit."
