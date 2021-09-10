Conditions weren’t right for Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Federico Cherubini

Despite Juventus spending most of the first half of 2021 insisting that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t for sale, the Serie A club changed their tone very quickly towards the end of the summer window. It saw reports indicate that the Turin giants were willing to sell Ronaldo to Manchester City although the Cityzens were reportedly unwilling to pay a fee worth around €20 million. That allowed Manchester United to take the lead with the Red Devils eventually signing Ronaldo in a deal worth €23 million.