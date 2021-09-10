Conditions weren’t right for Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Federico Cherubini
Today at 5:05 PM
Juventus director Federico Cherubini has opened up and confirmed that the conditions weren’t right for Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, which is why Manchester United got their man. The Portuguese forward re-signed for the Red Devils this summer in a €23 million deal from Juventus.
Despite Juventus spending most of the first half of 2021 insisting that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t for sale, the Serie A club changed their tone very quickly towards the end of the summer window. It saw reports indicate that the Turin giants were willing to sell Ronaldo to Manchester City although the Cityzens were reportedly unwilling to pay a fee worth around €20 million. That allowed Manchester United to take the lead with the Red Devils eventually signing Ronaldo in a deal worth €23 million.
However, with Manchester City ending the window without signing a striker, it has many fans wondering why the Cityzens never made a proper move for Ronaldo. But Federico Cherubini has revealed that the “conditions” weren’t right for City to make their move and United instead won the race. The Juventus director further added that they couldn’t force Ronaldo to stay at the club and thus let the forward go in the end.
"There weren’t the right conditions to do so. Manchester United behaved differently, like a club with tradition. There couldn’t be a different end, given the way Ronaldo had spoken to us. We couldn’t force a player to stay in a context that he didn’t recognise anymore,” Cherubini told Tuttosport.
"We respect Ronaldo, but I share the same view as our president - Juventus' history is made by great champions, coaches and directors, but the club remains the most important thing."
