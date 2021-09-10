2021 Durand Cup | Army Green script comfortable 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

Today at 4:58 PM
Army Green registered a comfortable 3-1 win over a second-string Jamshedpur FC side in the 130th edition of the Durand Cup, at the Mohun Bagan ground, on Friday. Midfielder Deepak Singh scored a brace for the army men, while Sochin Chhetri scored the third goal before Jamshedpur FC pulled one back.
Jamshedpur FC, without the likes of any foreigners in their squad, failed to strike a rhythm in their play. On the other hand, Army Green was looking a shade better, with their players lacking prowess in the final third. However, after repeated efforts, the hardwork paid off in the 43rd minute.
Army Green forward Dip Majumder, finding some space down the right, hurled in a cross to the middle, where the onrushing Deepak Singh tapped the ball to send it home, to give them a lead going into half-time.
Army Green started the second half on a bang. While defender Subhash Payangu’s long free-kick was flicked onto the box by a header, Deepak Singh, waiting close to the left post like a poacher, netted it to double the lead for the Army men in the 48th minute.
Things became easier for Army Green as time progressed, with them managing to squeeze a third one in the 57th minute itself. Sukesh Leon lofted a perfect ball into the box from a set-piece movement, while Sochin Chhetri headed it home. However, Jamshedpur FC pulled one back, after Jitendra Singh converted from the spot to make 1-3 at the stroke of the hour-mark.
With the win, Army Green, Jamshedpur FC, and FC Goa are tied in group B with three points each. While Jamshedpur FC will play their last group match against FC Goa on September 17, Army Green will be up against Sudeva Delhi FC simultaneously at a different venue.
