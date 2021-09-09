Reports | Chelsea to reignite interest in Jules Kounde from Sevilla in January

According to reports from ESPN, the Blues had at least two offers rejected in the summer for the 22-year-old French international. The first offer included Kounde's compatriot Kurt Zouma as part of a player-plus-cash exchange deal which did not materialize due to Zouma's reluctance to move to Spain. Chelsea were very close to agreeing to a deal in the region of €50m plus add-ons. However, the Spanish side upped their demands and wanted the English club to pay the defender's buyout clause again. Sevilla were influenced by Zouma's £25m departure as it meant Chelsea had secured more funds and would be more desperate to sign a centre-back.