People with a shared focus can unite to achieve incredible things, states Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford began his fight against child poverty during the lockdown of 2020 as he used his public standing as a sports star to put pressure on the UK government for a free schools meals programme. The 23-year-old penned an open letter to the UK government in June as he called on them to end child poverty in the UK. The England international succeeded partly as the government announced a change in their policy regarding the extension of free school meals for children during the summer holidays.

The United forward is still fully committed to his day job as he scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions last season. Rashford is also involved with other political campaigns involving Universal Credit, free school meals, and literacy as he continues to achieve lofty ambitions both on and off the pitch. The 23-year-old explained why he would never ignore the calls of his detractors to just stick to football in his constant efforts to combat and end child poverty.

"In football, you are always stronger in numbers. With a shared focus, people from different cultures, nationalities, races, sexual orientations, political affiliations, and religions can unite to achieve incredible things. Disappointingly for some, the ‘stick to football’ advice doesn’t cut it where I’m from. See, when my community had nothing to call their own, they always found something in the way of kindness to give me," Rashford wrote in The Spectator.

“The long-term effects of a global pandemic will not be resolved with short-term relief packages. So it’s time for us all to unite with the passion we saw during the Euros and make sure every child in this country is given a fair chance, and that child hunger is eradicated. No child should be starting 20 yards behind any other just because of the community they live in. It’s time to level up," he added.