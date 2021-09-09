Everything I won was important and beautiful but Copa America victory was most difficult, admits Lionel Messi

"Everything I won was important and beautiful, but this was the most difficult because I went through many things ... it was knock after knock. I have peace of mind of having achieved the dream that has been denied to me so many times. It was like a dream, a spectacular moment. I couldn't believe it had happened. I enjoy watching the images now more than at the time as I was in a daze. I didn't quite understand what was happening," Messi told ESPN.