Arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is a luxury problem, proclaims Dimitiar Berbatov
Today at 2:57 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has given manager Solskjaer a luxury problem in attack according to his former teammate Dimitar Berbatov. Ronaldo swapped the white and black of Turin for the red of Manchester as he arrived in the summer for a fee of €15 million plus €8 million in add-ons.
Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in the final weeks of the transfer window as the English club rounded out a fruitful summer with the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho from Dortmund as well as Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side. The 36-year-old helped the Bianconeri win three Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, and two Supercoppa Italiana during his spell at the club.
With Edison Cavani signing a one-year contract extension as well as Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial striving for opportunities, United manager Solskjaer has a plethora of attacking options to select from. Former United player Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that rotating the right players at the right time is crucial and the signing of the mercurial Portuguese is a luxury problem to have for Solskjaer.
“This is a problem; a luxury problem. When you have Sancho, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, and Ronaldo, how do you keep everyone happy here? It is possible, but it’s also near impossible because you’re always going to have someone who is not happy with his playing time, and this is the job of the manager now: how to manage all these connections, playing time and keep everyone happy,” revealed Berbatov to Goal.
“Players will need rotating, but I expect Ronaldo to start important games because when the game isn’t going well you need that special someone that can bring that spark and win you the game," he explained. But let’s not forget Ronaldo is 36 and the Premier League is very fast with a lot of games, so he will be rotated around the team for sure,” he added.
