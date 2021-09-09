2021-22 ISL | SC East Bengal part ways with Robbie Fowler, appoint Manuel Diaz as head coach

SC East Bengal have parted ways with Robbie Fowler as the head coach of the side, replacing him with Manuel Diaz for the role. Having started his managerial career in 2002, the Spaniard has plied his trade entirely in his home country, including small stints with the Real Madrid reserve side.

SC East Bengal had their hands tied to a knot for a majority of the time during the transfer window, owing to the club-investor dispute. However, last-minute intervention of the West Bengal chief minister resolved the issue and the Kolkata-based club made an 11th-hour entry to the cash-rich league.

With limited time left to re-shape a dismantled squad, the management went on a shopping spree in the last couple of days, signing a pool of players on the deadline transfer day. However, they were not done yet, as the club mutually recently terminated the contract of their head coach Robbie Fowler and replaced him with Spanish manager Manuel Diaz.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach. Alongside his assistant, Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club's first-ever season in the Indian Super League," said in a club statement.

The Liverpool legend was appointed to the post ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season. Fowler, with limited resources at his disposal, could not inspire the red and gold brigade to a top-four finish, ending the season at the ninth spot.

Fowler’s successor, Manuel Diaz, will take charge of the club for the upcoming season. Having started his managerial career in 2002, the Spaniard has plied his trade entirely in his home country, which includes small stints as the coach of the Real Madrid reserve side.

"In Madrid, we say 'winning is in our DNA'. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club. Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans," said Manuel, after signing over the dotted line.