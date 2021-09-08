Reports | Premier League clubs to be blocked from using Brazilian internationals this weekend
Today at 5:29 PM
According to the Times, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have requested FIFA to apply rules that prevent players from playing for five days after representing their national sides. This could potentially see nine players from various Premier League clubs miss out on this weekend’s action.
While the first international break kicked off three weeks after the Premier League season started, it still saw the Premier League refuse to let their players leave. In a statement that was released, the English top tier confirmed that via a unanimous decision, the clubs were taking a stance to not release players for international duties in red list countries. That applied especially for Egypt, Brazil and a few others but it saw FIFA hit back hard with reported threats of sanctions and suspensions.
However, while nothing has been implemented as of yet, the Times has reported that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have requested FIFA to carry out rules that will prevent players from playing this weekend. The rule says that players can be prevented from playing for five days after they represent their international teams. This would have seen the nine Brazilian players, who weren’t allowed to leave, stopped from playing until the deadline but Richarlison will reportedly exempt from the rule.
That is because the Times has reported that Everton and the CBF have a good relationship which will allow the Toffees to use their star this weekend. The report further revealed that should the clubs ignore the ruling and the players do indeed feature over the next five days then said team will be forced to forfeit the game. This comes as a big blow to Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea as it affects their European schedules as well.
