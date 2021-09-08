Reports | Jesse Lingard rejects contract extension offer from Manchester United

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho alongside Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and a few others have Lingard concerned that he won’t see himself on a team-sheet. The report has indicated that the 28-year-old is open to signing a new contract but does want to play on a regular basis and not just off the bench. However, United fear that if they don’t tie Lingard down to new terms then they could lose him for free as from January onwards he’d be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.