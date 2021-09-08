Reports | Jesse Lingard rejects contract extension offer from Manchester United
Today at 3:35 PM
According to ESPN, Jesse Lingard has rejected a contract extension offer from Manchester United with the attacker concerned about his chances in the first-team. The 28-year-old has only one year left on his current contract at Old Trafford with the England international’s future up in the air.
With Mason Greenwood enjoying a sensational breakthrough Project Restart, it saw Jesse Lingard slip even further down the pecking order at Manchester United. So much so, that the 28-year-old made just the three appearances for the Red Devils in the first half of the 2020/21 season before leaving on loan to West Ham. Lingard’s move to the Hammers proved to be a masterstroke by both the player and West Ham boss David Moyes because the attacker lit the field on fire.
14 goal contributions in 16 games earned Lingard an England call up but no permanent move ensued this summer with Manchester United’s asking price reportedly too high. However, with only one year left on his contract, reports have indicated that the Red Devils are keen on tying Lingard down to new terms but the attacker has other ideas. ESPN has reported that despite an initial offer for an extension from the club, the 28-year-old has turned it down with him concerned about missing out on regular playing time.
The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho alongside Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and a few others have Lingard concerned that he won’t see himself on a team-sheet. The report has indicated that the 28-year-old is open to signing a new contract but does want to play on a regular basis and not just off the bench. However, United fear that if they don’t tie Lingard down to new terms then they could lose him for free as from January onwards he’d be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.
