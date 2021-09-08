2021-22 ISL | SC East Bengal rope in Semboi Haokip and Songpu Singsit, retain Sourav Das

Today at 12:01 PM
SC East Bengal have roped in the likes of winger Songpu Sinsit, forward Semboi Haokip and extended the contract of playmaker Sourav Das as latest additions to their roster ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League. The red and gold brigade finished at the ninth spot in the ISL last season.
After a last-minute entry into the Indian Super League, SC East Bengal made a pool of signings on the deadline transfer market day, acquiring most players on loan. The Kolkata-based club continued its shopping spree, adding three players to their arsenal ahead of the new ISL season, which is set to begin in November.
Songpu Singsit, who made his professional debut for his local side NEROCA FC in the 2020-21 I-League, was signed by the century-old club for a one-year deal. The winger featured in 14 matches last season, having scored three goals in the same.
Semboi Haokip, a footballer who has been around the circuit for a while, was also roped in by SC East Bengal. Having made his senior debut for I-League side Pune FC back in 2013, the forward has played for various Indian clubs, including FC Goa, Salgaocar, Kerala Blasters FC and even East Bengal. After four seasons with Bengaluru FC, including an ISL-winning campaign, Haokip shifted base to Kolkata.
"SC East Bengal will provide a fresh challenge and that is something I look forward to. I have played for East Bengal before so it's great to be back. I know the pulse of the fans and that always motivates a footballer," said Semboi Haokip, as per an official release from the club.
Sourav Das, who joined SC East Bengal in the January transfer window, was offered a contract extension by the club. The midfielder was part of the Mumbai City FC line-up for a couple of seasons, but, failed to earn sufficient game time throughout his stay. However, he is expected to get more minutes with the ‘red and gold' brigade.
🤝DONE DEAL🤝— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 7, 2021
HE IS 🔙.
𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐢 𝐇𝐚𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐩 returns to East Bengal, putting pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the season.
Welcome back, #Torchbearer 🔴🟡📝#SemboiIsBack #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/fV77s2uj98
