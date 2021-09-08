2021-22 ISL | SC East Bengal rope in Semboi Haokip and Songpu Singsit, retain Sourav Das

After a last-minute entry into the Indian Super League , SC East Bengal made a pool of signings on the deadline transfer market day, acquiring most players on loan. The Kolkata-based club continued its shopping spree, adding three players to their arsenal ahead of the new ISL season, which is set to begin in November.

Songpu Singsit, who made his professional debut for his local side NEROCA FC in the 2020-21 I-League, was signed by the century-old club for a one-year deal. The winger featured in 14 matches last season, having scored three goals in the same.

Semboi Haokip , a footballer who has been around the circuit for a while, was also roped in by SC East Bengal. Having made his senior debut for I-League side Pune FC back in 2013, the forward has played for various Indian clubs, including FC Goa , Salgaocar , Kerala Blasters FC and even East Bengal. After four seasons with Bengaluru FC , including an ISL-winning campaign, Haokip shifted base to Kolkata.

"SC East Bengal will provide a fresh challenge and that is something I look forward to. I have played for East Bengal before so it's great to be back. I know the pulse of the fans and that always motivates a footballer," said Semboi Haokip, as per an official release from the club.