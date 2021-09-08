2021-22 ISL | Chennaiyin FC sign Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal

Today at 11:53 AM
Chennaiyin FC have signed Indian midfielder Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 ISL. The Manipur-based player was part of the Indian squad that participated in the 2017 U17 World Cup hosted in the country, following which he represented I-League side Indian Arrows.
"I am really feeling very happy to be a part of this club (CFC). This team has that energy and spirit through all these years. I am looking forward to giving the team my best and I am very much excited to kick off with Chennaiyin FC," said Ninthoi Meetei, after signing over the dotted line.
In 2019, Meetei won the Best Player Award in India’s maiden SAFF U-18 Championships triumph. Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic, who was appointed for the post earlier this year, is pleased to have the youngster in his squad.
"Ninthoi is a quality young player with space to improve. Our target is to build, work and improve young domestic players because they are the future,” said Bozidar Bandovic.
