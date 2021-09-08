 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    2021-22 ISL | Chennaiyin FC sign Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ninthoi Meetei played for the India in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup

    Ninthoi Meetei

    2021-22 ISL | Chennaiyin FC sign Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:53 AM

    Chennaiyin FC have signed Indian midfielder Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 ISL. The Manipur-based player was part of the Indian squad that participated in the 2017 U17 World Cup hosted in the country, following which he represented I-League side Indian Arrows.

    Ninthoi Meetei, who featured in the FIFA U17 World Cup in India, has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC ahead of the new Indian Super League season. The winger made his I-League debut for AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows, having played two seasons with them before joining Northeast United FC in 2019. The Manipur-based footballer played in 13 matches for the Highlanders last season.

    "I am really feeling very happy to be a part of this club (CFC). This team has that energy and spirit through all these years. I am looking forward to giving the team my best and I am very much excited to kick off with Chennaiyin FC," said Ninthoi Meetei, after signing over the dotted line.

    In 2019, Meetei won the Best Player Award in India’s maiden SAFF U-18 Championships triumph. Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic, who was appointed for the post earlier this year, is pleased to have the youngster in his squad.

    "Ninthoi is a quality young player with space to improve. Our target is to build, work and improve young domestic players because they are the future,” said Bozidar Bandovic.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down