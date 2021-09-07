Think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plans with me, reveals Donny van de Beek

"I speak with the manager about it and the club. They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said, 'I need you and I want to keep you here'. Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult because I didn't play one minute, but he said, 'What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now.' I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me,” Van de Beek told FIVE podcast.