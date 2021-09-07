Think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plans with me, reveals Donny van de Beek
Today at 3:18 PM
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has confessed that he has spoken about his lack of playing time with the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and believes that the boss has a plan for him. The 24-year-old made 36 appearances last season but has failed to play a single game this term.
Ever since his move from Ajax, Donny van de Beek has struggled for game-time with the midfielder brought in to give Bruno Fernandes cover. However, with the Portuguese playmaker being used consistently and constantly, it has seen Van de Beek’s minutes limited to a handful of appearances off the bench. That saw a lack of game-time in not just the Premier League last term but the Europa League, the Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup with the 24-year-old making limited appearances.
It saw reports and rumours indicate that the midfielder was keen on leaving Old Trafford this summer, with his agent confirming the same, but no move materialized. However, in an interview, Van de Beek admitted that he was open to a move but after a talk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club, they told him they wanted him “to stay”. The Dutch international confessed that he believes Solskjaer has plans for him and also added that he “needs to trust” the Norwegian.
"I speak with the manager about it and the club. They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said, 'I need you and I want to keep you here'. Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult because I didn't play one minute, but he said, 'What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now.' I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me,” Van de Beek told FIVE podcast.
