Reports | Paris Saint-Germain looking into a potential move for Franck Yannick Kessie

The club have made exceptional use of the free-agent market, bringing in Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer and are looking to do it again. The report also indicated that the Parisians are offering a reported salary worth around €9 million, which is more than what Milan are offering. However, Footmercato have also suggested that Kessie could simply be using the interest from PSG in order to get AC Milan to show their hand with an offer better than their current €6.5 million per year contract.