Reports | Paris Saint-Germain looking into a potential move for Franck Yannick Kessie
Today at 8:00 PM
According to Footmercato, Paris Saint-Germain are looking into the possibility of signing Franck Yannick Kessie either next summer or in January despite interest from England. The midfielder has less than a year left on his current contract and is free to negotiate a pre-contract deal from January.
Ever since he signed for AC Milan, things haven’t gone according to plan for Franck Kessie with the midfielder struggling to find the right combination of form and managerial tactics. However, things finally hit the right cord for the Ivorian last season with a clearly identified role under Stefano Pioli alongside a consistent run of games. That saw the 24-year-old thrive for AC Milan with Kessie netting a career best 13 goals and 6 assists in 37 league appearances.
The midfielder’s form and goal-scoring prowess couldn’t have come at a worse time for the club especially since Kessie has less than a year left on his current contract. However, the Rossoneri were given a boost when the Ivorian admitted to wanting to stay in Milan but so far, contract talks have gone nowhere. It has seen Footmercato report that Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close on proceedings with them looking to sign the 24-year-old.
The club have made exceptional use of the free-agent market, bringing in Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer and are looking to do it again. The report also indicated that the Parisians are offering a reported salary worth around €9 million, which is more than what Milan are offering. However, Footmercato have also suggested that Kessie could simply be using the interest from PSG in order to get AC Milan to show their hand with an offer better than their current €6.5 million per year contract.
