My time at Arsenal was not good and I wasn’t happy at the club, admits Willian

With Willian signing a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea, many expected a lot from the Brazilian especially after a superb start with the club. A start that saw the 33-year-old record two assists on his debut but that was as high as things would go with the Brazilian finishing the season with one goal and seven assists. Things didn’t go according to plan for either party and the 33-year-old eventually opted to mutually terminate the contract with the club.