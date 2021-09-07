My time at Arsenal was not good and I wasn’t happy at the club, admits Willian
Today at 3:10 PM
In light of his move to Corinthians, Willian has confessed that he wasn’t happy at all during his spell at Arsenal and thus eventually opted to make a move back to Brazil. The forward signed for the North London side after his contract with Chelsea expired but scored only one goal for the club.
With Willian signing a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea, many expected a lot from the Brazilian especially after a superb start with the club. A start that saw the 33-year-old record two assists on his debut but that was as high as things would go with the Brazilian finishing the season with one goal and seven assists. Things didn’t go according to plan for either party and the 33-year-old eventually opted to mutually terminate the contract with the club.
Having since signed for Corinthians this summer, Willian has opened up about his experiences in North London and admitted that his time at Arsenal was “not good”. The forward also added that he “wasn’t happy at the club” but won’t “go into details” although he believed a return to Brazil would help him get his career back on track.
"I really thought a lot, together with my family and close people. Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not good, I wasn't happy at the club. I don't need to go into details, but I wasn't happy and I thought that returning to Brazil was the best option," Willian said, reported the Daily Mail.
"I studied some other opportunities, but I wanted to return to Corinthians, to my home, to be close to my family. It's the club that projected me to the world, revealed me. The right time to come back was this."
