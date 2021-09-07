Just happy to be here and I’m going to keep playing my game, proclaims Jadon Sancho
Today at 5:20 PM
Manchester United new boy Jadon Sancho has admitted that he is overjoyed to be at Old Trafford but won’t change his game from what made him a coveted star in Germany. The young forward signed for the Red Devils after a transfer saga that lasted more than eighteen months, for a £73 million fee.
Despite making just three appearances so far for Manchester United so far this season, a lot has been expected from Jadon Sancho especially after a £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund. The forward is considered to be a highly rated talent and that is proved by the fact that he contributed to 114 goals in 137 appearances for the Bundesliga side. However, with the move to Old Trafford, the forward is now expected to do the same for the Premier League giants.
But so far in his three appearances, Sancho hasn’t done much for the club although many believe that its early days for the forward with him still adapting and adjusting to the club. Yet, despite the critics and everything around Sancho, the forward, in an interview, admitted that he is not going to change his game having arrived in England. The 22-year-old also added that he’s overjoyed at the move and everyone has been nothing but great to him.
"I haven't stopped smiling. I'm just happy to be here and be part of the Red Devils and the team. Especially when I made my debut, the lads have been very good with me and made it easier. I'm going to keep playing my game. I'm not going to change what I've been doing over in Germany. I've just got to bring it here and hopefully I can show the fans what I can deliver,” Sancho told UMM's Youtube channel.
The addition of Jadon Sancho plus Cristiano Ronaldo this summer has many fans excited for the future of Manchester United, especially with the presence of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and a few others. It saw Sancho admit that he believes that there will be a “crazy link-up” when between him and Rashford, once he returns from injury. He also added that him and Greenwood are still getting to know each other but there have been moments.
"That's going to be a crazy link up when Marcus [Rashford] gets back. Obviously I've seen a bit of Mason [Greenwood] recently in training - he's crazy. We're still getting to know each other, obviously movements and things like that, getting our understanding, but it's going to be crazy all three of us on the pitch," he added.
