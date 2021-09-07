ISL | Mumbai City FC sign Australian midfielder Bradden Inman for Upcoming Season

Today at 7:38 PM
The ISL is scheduled to begin on November 19, and all the teams are going through changes at the moment with Mumbai City FC signing Aussie midfielder Bradden Inman, who joins from Brisbane Roar. Mumbai have also signed defender Naocha Singh, who was part of Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC earlier.
Mumbai City FC have signed Australian midfielder Bradden Inman, for the upcoming season, who would remain with the team until May 2022. Inman is a product of Newcastle United's youth academy and has spent over 10 years in England, playing for clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United, and Rochdale AFC.
Later in 2019, he made a move back to Australia to play for Brisbane Roar, where he scored four goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances.
"I am pleased to join the defending champions Mumbai City FC. They have a clear goal and ambition about where they see themselves in the immediate, which is to win trophies and be one of the best clubs in Asia, and my goal will be to do my best in my bid to help the club achieve its objectives,” Inman was quoted as saying in a release.
Meanwhile, coach Sergio Lobera said, "He's a quality player, and he is someone who will strengthen our attacking unit. His strong play-making skills will bring a lot of intensity and energy into the side. I am looking forward to working with him, and I am eager to see him make a difference for us on the pitch."
Earlier, Mumbai also went ahead and signed defender Naocha Singh till 2024. Singh was a part of Mohun Bagan last year, and was later loaned out to Odisha FC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.