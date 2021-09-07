Don’t think Spain can have a better coach than Pep Guardiola, proclaims Luis Enrique

That is despite the success that Luis Enrique has enjoyed with the Spanish national team although the fact that Guardiola could takeover hasn’t fazed the former Barcelona coach. Instead, in an interview, Enrique admitted that he would love it if the Manchester City boss did indeed replace him as he believes it would be perfect. The Spain head coach further added that he doesn’t believe there’s a better head coach than Guardiola for the La Furia Roja.