Don’t think Spain can have a better coach than Pep Guardiola, proclaims Luis Enrique
Today at 8:09 PM
Spain head coach Luis Enrique believes that Pep Guardiola would be the perfect man to manage the La Furia Roja and admitted that he would love to see it happen. The Manchester City head coach has hinted at leaving the Etihad Stadium, once his contract expires in 2023, for a national team job.
With his incredible success and the numerous accolades he has won while at Manchester City, many fans and critics expected Pep Guardiola to stay with the club forever. However, the manager, in a shocking press conference, announced that he might consider taking a break after his current contract with the Cityzens expires in 2023. Guardiola also revealed that he has dreams of coaching at a European Championship, a World Cup and a Copa America which immediately saw him linked to Spain.
That is despite the success that Luis Enrique has enjoyed with the Spanish national team although the fact that Guardiola could takeover hasn’t fazed the former Barcelona coach. Instead, in an interview, Enrique admitted that he would love it if the Manchester City boss did indeed replace him as he believes it would be perfect. The Spain head coach further added that he doesn’t believe there’s a better head coach than Guardiola for the La Furia Roja.
"I'd love that, I wish [Guardiola] was the Spain coach. I'd love it - it would be perfect. What's more, I'd love to see our national team with his stamp on them. I don't think Spain could have a better coach," Enrique said, reported Goal.
