Tried for long time to extend Andre Onana's contract but that didn't work, asserts Marc Overmars
Today at 8:49 PM
Ajax's Director of Football Marc Overmars has revealed that Andre Onana is not likely to sign a new contract with the Dutch side and could leave in the winter on pre-contract or for free in the summer. The 25-year-old has been targeted by clubs across Europe such as Inter, Lyon, and Arsenal.
Andre Onana joined Ajax from Barcelona in the winter transfer window of January 2015 and since then the Cameroonian has gone on to make 204 appearances for the Dutch side while keeping 83 clean sheets across all competitions. In February, this year Onana was banned from playing for 12 months by UEFA after testing positive for Furosemide, a banned substance. Ajax defended the goalkeeper and helped him appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in June and got his ban reduced to nine months.
The Cameroonian, who is a free agent next summer, had been linked to major clubs across Europe such as Inter, Dortmund, Tottenham, Arsenal, Lyon before the doping ban squashed any possible moves. The 25-year-old's price tag is likely to plummet in January with very little time left on his contract and while Marc Overmars is hopeful that he may sign a new contract to extend his stay with the Dutch club, he admits that it is unlikely.
"You never know in football, but the way I see it now, I don't see that happening anytime soon. It is possible that he will leave in the winter, but that must yield a decent amount. It must go both ways. If the amount is not sufficient, then [he will leave] in July for nothing," told Overmars to AjaxTV
"We tried for a long time to extend the contract, that didn't work. We gave the last window the space to make a transfer, that didn't work either. As a club we also have to continue,” he added.
