Reports | Liverpool and Mohamed Salah still in negotiations over new contract

The report has revealed that Liverpool wants to reward the forward for his impressive contributions since he signed for the club and believes that they can do that with a new contract. However, negotiations are still on although while neither party has managed to reach a consensus, the Echo has reported that the two sides are confident that one can be reached. The Reds have already managed to get Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson to sign new deals this summer with Salah next on the list.