Reports | Liverpool and Mohamed Salah still in negotiations over new contract
Today at 3:17 PM
According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are still in talks with both Mohamed Salah and his representatives over a new contract, with the forward looking for an improved deal. The Egyptian has two years left on his current contract and the Reds want to reward the 29-year-old for his contributions.
When Liverpool first signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma, few expected him to make any impact at all but the Egyptian has transformed opinion since then. After a sensational 32 goal league season in his debut year for Liverpool, the 29-year-old has only gone from strength to strength since then leading the club to key trophies. That includes the Premier League title and a Champions League trophy with Salah playing pivotal roles in both trophy runs.
However, the Egyptian’s form and talent combined with his prowess in front of goal has many fans worried that he could potentially leave amidst serious interest from outside England. That is especially given the fact that Salah has only two years left on his current contract with reports indicating that the forward wants upwards of £500,000-a-week. But, the Liverpool Echo has reported that the mentioned wages have not been approved and that negotiation is still ongoing.
The report has revealed that Liverpool wants to reward the forward for his impressive contributions since he signed for the club and believes that they can do that with a new contract. However, negotiations are still on although while neither party has managed to reach a consensus, the Echo has reported that the two sides are confident that one can be reached. The Reds have already managed to get Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson to sign new deals this summer with Salah next on the list.
