Reports | Antoine Griezmann took 40% pay-cut to re-sign for Atletico Madrid on loan

With Barcelona in serious financial crisis, reports indicated that the La Liga giants were open to selling almost every player they had but that was far from a feasible option. However, the club did either sell or let go quite a few players this summer including the likes of Lionel Messi, Miralem Pjanic, Franciscio Trincao, Emerson Royal, Junior Firpo and a few others. But reports indicated that the club’s main goal was to let go of Antoine Griezmann with the Frenchman struggling for form.