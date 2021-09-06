It would be dream for Jorginho to return to Italy, confesses Joao Santos
Today at 6:27 PM
Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, believes that the Chelsea midfielder could seek a return to his homeland before his current contract expires in 2023. The Blues paid an initial fee of £50 million with £7m in potential add ons for the midfielder to bring him from Napoli in the summer of 2018.
Jorginho signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2018 with the Blues outdoing Manchester City to the midfielder's signature and also got Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri in the process. But while the Italian manager left a year later, Jorginho has stayed at the club and has become a key star under two different managers since. That includes Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel with the 29-year-old making 145 appearances in all competitions for the English club.
Not only that, the 2020/21 season was arguably Jorginho's best for Chelsea as the Italian international played a key role in their run to a top-four Premier League finish as well as successfully attaining Champions League glory. His impressive displays continued at Euro 2020 and it has seen many reports indicate that the Italian is a leading candidate for this year's Ballon d'Or.
But having left Italy for London and England in 2018, the midfielder's agent Joao Santos has revealed that a move could be on the cards as Jorginho would love to return to his homeland. The 29-year-old has less than two years remaining on his deal with the Blues and Santos has indicated that he could depart Stamford Bridge before its expiry.
"He has a contract with Chelsea until June 2023. Obviously,it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup. We'll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are," Santos told Radio Bianconera.
