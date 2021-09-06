It would be dream for Jorginho to return to Italy, confesses Joao Santos

Jorginho signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2018 with the Blues outdoing Manchester City to the midfielder's signature and also got Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri in the process. But while the Italian manager left a year later, Jorginho has stayed at the club and has become a key star under two different managers since. That includes Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel with the 29-year-old making 145 appearances in all competitions for the English club.