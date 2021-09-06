Ibrahima Konate looks like a top player and a top defender, admits Nat Phillips

That combined with the return of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip could see Nat Phillips drop down to fifth in the pecking order with Konate's arrival, which would see the defender's numbers drop. Philips made 20 appearances for the Reds last campaign as he emerged as cover for the Merseyside club's injury-plagued defence. But Konate's arrival hasn't fazed the Liverpool academy product as he admitted that he's relishing the challenge of climbing up but also praised the new Frenchman at the club.