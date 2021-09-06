Didn't regret Arsenal move but I wanted to play in Independiente, reveals Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez initially joined Arsenal from Brazilian club Independiente for £1.1 million as he left behind his family and nation to pursue a new challenge at 17 at one of the top clubs in Europe. The Argentine was sent out on loan to Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wolves, Getafe, and Reading during his stint with the London club with him well down in the club's pecking order. Martinez was forced to watch Petr Cech, David Ospina and Wojciech Szczesny amongst others as he bided his time from the sidelines.