Despite win over Nepal, India still has lot to improve on, says coach Igor Stimac

Indian national football team coach Igor Stimac feels that there are a lot of areas in which they can improve, in spite of the 2-1 win over Nepal on Sunday. Goals from Farukh Choudhary and Sunil Chhetri were enough to seal a win, which came as a sigh of relief after a 1-1 draw in the previous match.

Having failed to register a win in the first of the two friendly matches against Nepal, head coach Igor Stimac was under the scanner. However, the Croat saved himself from the blushes after his boys scripted a 2-1 win over Nepal in the succeeding match at the Dasharatha Stadium, in Kathmandu, on Sunday evening.

After a stalemate in the first half, India’s Farukh Choudhary netted the first goal of the match in the 62nd minute, while skipper Sunil Chhetri made it 2-0, before Nepal pulled one back minutes before the final whistle. In spite of the win, Igor Stimac feels that there are a lot of areas on which they can still improve.

“After we scored the first goal, we started rising with confidence and playing as we need to play. I think overall India were the better of the two sides over the two games, and deservedly are going forward with a win,” said Igor Stimac, after the win over Nepal.

“Nepal played well, they improved a lot. I can see how much it means to the team when it has two months of preparation. But I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on,” he added.

It was only in the second half that the Indian team managed to show any sort of intent in their play, after a lacklustre first period. However, the manager lauded the players for their attitude and willingness shown on the pitch to win the game.

“We need to congratulate the players on their attitude and their willingness to go and win the game. I especially need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient, waiting for the first goal, to open up the Nepali defence, and as you know, when that happens, everything is much easier,” said the Croat manager.